Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

'We have significantly harmed Hezbollah': emphasizes Northern Command officer

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hezbollah has been "significantly harmed," the commanding officer of the Northern Command emphasized to the heads of the local authorities on Saturday.

During the meeting, Ori Gordin, the commanding officer of the Northern Command, explained the current situational assessment to the heads of the local authorities. Additionally, in coordination with the IDF, rapid response teams have conducted extensive drills around the border communities to enhance their levels of preparedness.

"We have significantly harmed Hezbollah, and we will continue and deepen the impact. We are at a point of change. Alongside the defensive mission, we are in a high state of readiness for further offensive plans against Hezbollah. I have great appreciation for the way you are leading your communities in these complex times. We will continue to work together with you in full communication and cooperation," said Gordin.



