Former IDF chief of staff blames Netanyahu of sacrificing remaining hostages

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sacrificed the remaining hostages, emphasized former IDF Chief of Staff Dan Halutz a day after police officers forcefully removed him from a protest outside Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea, Ynet reported on Sunday.

"Look at what’s happening in our wonderful country, see what amazing people we have, and compare that to the leadership," Halutz told Ynet following the incident. "We were at two protest sites in Caesarea, protesting there with demonstrators and many local residents. Netanyahu has made a decision - to continue sacrificing the hostages, and we are not going to let him off the hook."