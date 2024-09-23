Lebanon's Iran-aligned Hezbollah said on Monday that senior leader Ali Karaki, the head of the southern front, is okay and moved to a safe place, after a security source told Reuters he was targeted in an Israeli strike on the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut.
Hezbollah says its senior leader Ali Karaki is safe after Israeli strike targeted him in Beirut
