Police beat Haredi demonstrators with batons in Beit Shemesh

A video circulating on social media shows a serious incident of police violence against protesters in Beit Shemesh, in which police beat and kicked the protesters who fell to the ground with batons.

POLICE OFFICERS ATTACK ULTRA-ORTHODOX PROTESTERS IN BEIT SHEMESHUnusual footage from Beit Shemesh shows Israeli police officers attacking ultra-Orthodox protesters with batons.The Police Department has opened an investigation into the incident, following public outcry.… pic.twitter.com/RVgOUw4UrM — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 23, 2024

Commissioner of Police Danny Levy: "The Israel Police takes seriously the incident that took place this evening in Beit Shemesh, which goes against its values. Therefore, it ordered an immediate investigation of its circumstances, including the conduct of the command and the police officers who were involved in the incident."