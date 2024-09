Two people were wounded by shrapnel in Kibbutz Sa'ar after rockets were fired into the western Galilee, Magen David Adom's (MDA) CEO Eli Bin reported on Wednesday afternoon.

The two wounded were a 35-year-old man in serious condition, with shrapnel wounds to his upper body, and a 52-year-old man in moderate conditio, MDA said. Both were taken to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya.

MDA added that several people were treated for anxiety.