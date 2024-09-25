IDF strikes 60 targets belonging to Hezbollah's intelligence directorate

The IDF on Wednesday announced that it had bombed Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters network in 60 different spots.

According to the IDF, this will immediately and directly impact Hezbollah's ability to collect intelligence, coordinate intelligence efforts, and its various tools for evaluating the broader battlefield picture.

A map of those areas attacked showed a huge number of targets in southern Lebanon, a few deep into the Bekaa Valley, a few in central Lebanon, and one on the western coast.

The simultaneous attack appeared focused on achieving a moment of shock and confusion across Lebanon.

Given the huge blow to Hezbollah's communications from the beeper and walkie-talkie explosions since the middle of last week, as well as the numerous top commanders killed since Friday of last week, bringing down Hezbollah's intelligence network could leave it substantially blind regarding the developing battlefield. Grad rockets used by Hezbollah (credit: Alma Research Institute)

The future of Hezbollah

This could make it harder for Hezbollah to know what rockets can still be fired versus which have been destroyed, as well as make it harder to defend against a future potential IDF ground invasion.