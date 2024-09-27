Jerusalem Post
'Other leaders will take their place,' top adviser to Iran's supreme leader says

By REUTERS
Updated: SEPTEMBER 28, 2024 00:15

Israel is crossing Tehran's red lines, and the situation is becoming serious, Ali Larijani, adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, said on Friday.

The "assassinations will not solve Israel's problem. ... With the assassination of resistance leaders, others will take their place," Larijani told Iran's state TV.

A senior Iranian security official told Reuters earlier that Tehran is checking the status of Nasrallah. A source close to Hezbollah told Reuters that Nasrallah was alive.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned the attack as a "clear and undeniable war crime that revealed once again the nature of state terrorism of the Zionist regime (Israel)," Iranian state media reported.



