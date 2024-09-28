IDF confirms Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed in Beirut attack on Friday

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was killed in the IDF's strike on Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut on Friday, the IDF announced Saturday morning.

Almost 32 years after co-founding the Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah, its leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed, alongside Ali Karaki, Hezbollah's commander of the southern front, as well as other Hezbollah commanders.

Israel's air force struck Hezbollah's central headquarters using precise intelligence from the intelligence wing and defense system. The headquarters were based underground, under a residential building in the Lebanese capital.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, August 5, 2024 (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

The strike, which was carried out by Israel Air Force aircraft, targeted Hezbollah’s central headquarters in Dahieh, Beirut, as the Jerusalem Post reported on Friday.

Nasrallah and top commanders were coordinating attacks

The underground command center was embedded beneath a residential building, the IDF noted in their report on Saturday, where Nasrallah and his top commanders were coordinating terrorist activities against Israel at the time of the attack.

During Nasrallah's 32-year leadership of Hezbollah, he was responsible for planning and executing multiple terrorist operations, including attacks on Israeli civilians and soldiers, as well as international attacks that killed other nationals worldwide.

Under his command, Hezbollah joined Hamas in its conflict with Israel on October 8th, 2023, further escalating violence in the region.

This is a developing story.