IDF carries out precise strike on Hezbollah command center in Beirut

The IDF attacked the central headquarters of Hezbollah, located under a residence in Dahiyeh, Beirut, the IDF reported Friday evening.

"Hezbollah's central headquarters was intentionally built under residential buildings in the heart of the Dahiyeh in Beirut as part of Hezbollah's strategy of using Lebanese people as human shields," IDF Spokesman R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari stated in an evening address.

He said that this building was the epicenter of Hezbollah's terror activities.

The IDF added that there is no change in the Home Front Command directives.

Multiple blasts have been heard in Beirut, Lebanon, Reuters reported earlier, citing witnesses.

The witnesses told Reuters they saw clouds of smoke rising from the city.

Successive airstrikes

The southern suburbs of Beirut were hit in successive airstrikes, Hezbollah affiliate Al Manar TV soon after reported.

The Israeli air force struck southern Beirut last week, targeting 16 Hezbollah commanders, including Radwan Force commander Ibrahim Aqil and Hezbollah drone until chief Muhammad Hossein Sarur.

Southern Beirut is known as a Hezbollah stronghold.

This is a developing story.