IDF eliminates Hezbollah official Nabil Kaouk

Nabil Kaouk, chief of Hezbollah's preventive security unit and a member of the terror group's council, was eliminated by the IDF in Lebanon on Saturday, the military announced on Sunday.

The strike was achieved by Israel Air Force jets guided by intelligence information, the IDF added.

Close to Hezbollah's top echelon, Kaouk had been responsible for the advancement of terror activities against Israeli territory and Israeli citizens, the military further noted.

The IDF said Kaouk had enlisted into the ranks of the terror group in the 80s and had since filled various posts, including command roles in Lebanon's south.

Additional eliminations

This comes amid the IDF's elimination of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut on Friday night. IDF strike on Hezbollah in the a southern suburb of Beirut. September 26, 2024. (credit: SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

Nasrallah was killed with additional Hezbollah commanders, including Ali Karaki, Hezbollah’s new military chief designate.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.