Body of Hezbollah leader has been recovered, sources say

The body of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah was recovered from the rubble following an IAF strike in the Dahiya neighborhood in Beirut, a medical source and a security source told Reuters on Sunday.

According to Reuters, there were no signs of injuries on his body, indicating that the blunt force of the explosion had killed him.

The initial confirmation by Hezbollah of Nasrallah’s death on Saturday afternoon had not specified a cause.

Following the announcement of Nasrallah’s death by the terror organization on Saturday afternoon. The announcement came after hours of silence and conflicting reports about the fate of the former secretary genera, who had recently promised to continue the fight in Israel "in support of Palestine and in defense of Lebanon."

According to Walla, the Hezbollah where Nasrallah was killed was located in a complex of six buildings in the Dahiya district in Beirut, and a crater remains at the site of the strike.

Additional commanders

It was also reported that Nasrallah arrived at the scene in the same vehicle as the commander of the Quds Force in Lebanon and Syria, Iranian General Abbas Nilforoshan, who was also killed in the attack.

Additionally, an IDF report announced that over 20 Hezbollah terrorists were killed in the strike, including four commanders.