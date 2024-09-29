Jerusalem Post
IDF strikes nearly 50 Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IAF fighter jets struck approximately 45 terror targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the area of Kafra in southern Lebanon, the IDF announced Sunday afternoon.

According to the IDF, the air force strikes were directed by the Military Intelligence Directorate, and among the targets struck were weapons storage facilities and Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure. 

"The IDF is continuing to strike terror targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon," the military concluded.

Twenty four people killed in Israeli attack on Ain Deleb, Lebanon
By REUTERS
09/29/2024 04:39 PM
US says war not the way to return people to homes in northern Israel
By REUTERS
09/29/2024 04:37 PM
Lebanon's Hezbollah confirms Ali Karaki was killed in Israeli strike
By REUTERS
09/29/2024 02:39 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah terror targets across Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2024 02:37 PM
Multiple rocket sirens sound in Afula, Lower Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2024 02:32 PM
IDF strikes Hamas terrorists operating in HQ in Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2024 01:59 PM
Explosions heard in Homs, Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2024 01:08 PM
Kremlin says Russia's updated nuclear doctrine is being formalized
By REUTERS
09/29/2024 11:52 AM
Diplomatic efforts for ceasefire with Israel underway- Lebanese minister
By REUTERS
09/29/2024 11:47 AM
Police arrest suspect for attempting to kill man with diving rifle
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2024 11:16 AM
Lebanon's top Christian cleric calls for talks after Nasrallah strikes
By REUTERS
09/29/2024 11:00 AM
Mother who murdered six-year-old son is fit to stand for trial
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2024 10:26 AM
China says it opposes any violation of Lebanon's sovereignty
By REUTERS
09/29/2024 09:38 AM
Eight rockets fired at Tiberias following sirens in area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2024 09:33 AM
Sunday night security cabinet meeting postponed to Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2024 08:18 AM