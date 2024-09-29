IDF strikes nearly 50 Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon

IAF fighter jets struck approximately 45 terror targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the area of Kafra in southern Lebanon, the IDF announced Sunday afternoon.

According to the IDF, the air force strikes were directed by the Military Intelligence Directorate, and among the targets struck were weapons storage facilities and Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure.

"The IDF is continuing to strike terror targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon," the military concluded.