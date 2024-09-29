Israel strikes Yemen's Hodeidah

Israel struck oil reserves in Hodeidah, Yemen, following missile interception, with over ten attacks reported, according to Hezbollah-affiliated media.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: SEPTEMBER 29, 2024 17:40
Initial footage of a blast seen in Yemen's al-Hodeidah port, on September 29, 2024 (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X/VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)
Initial footage of a blast seen in Yemen's al-Hodeidah port, on September 29, 2024
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X/VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)

Israel struck Hodeidah, Yemen, on Sunday, according to Israeli and Yemeni media reports.

According to the Hezbollah-affiliated account Al Mayadeen, the target of the strikes were oil reserves in Ras Issa and the port of Hodeidah.

"Israeli aggression targets the city of Hodeidah," Houthi-owned Lebanese media Al Masirah posted.

Additionally, Al Mayadeen reported that Hodeidah's electricity station and airport have both been targeted by IDF strikes.

Reports come day after missile fired from Yemen

The reports of the Israeli strikes in Yemen come a day after the IDF intercepted a missile launched from the Peninsular country outside Israeli territory.

Saturday's missile attack triggered sirens across central Israel, including in Tel Aviv, and although shrapnel was recovered on Route 375 near Tzur Hadassah, no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.



