Israel strikes Yemen's Hodeidah

Israel struck Hodeidah, Yemen, on Sunday, according to Israeli and Yemeni media reports.

According to the Hezbollah-affiliated account Al Mayadeen, the target of the strikes were oil reserves in Ras Issa and the port of Hodeidah.

"Israeli aggression targets the city of Hodeidah," Houthi-owned Lebanese media Al Masirah posted.

Additionally, Al Mayadeen reported that Hodeidah's electricity station and airport have both been targeted by IDF strikes.

Reports come day after missile fired from Yemen

The reports of the Israeli strikes in Yemen come a day after the IDF intercepted a missile launched from the Peninsular country outside Israeli territory.

Saturday's missile attack triggered sirens across central Israel, including in Tel Aviv, and although shrapnel was recovered on Route 375 near Tzur Hadassah, no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.