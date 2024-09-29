Gideon Sa'ar to join government, breaking far-right's veto

Gideon Sa'ar will join the government, Israeli media reported Sunday night.

According to Ma'ariv, he is expected to join as a cabinet member and minister with no portfolio, as is Ze'ev Elkin.

Sa'ar is expected to host a joint announcement with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to announce the news.

According to N12, with Sa'ar's four mandates, the coalition is expected to grow to 68 members, effectively nullifying Itamar Ben-Gvir's veto power.