Gideon Sa'ar to join government, breaking far-right's veto

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to make a formal announcement shortly.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: SEPTEMBER 29, 2024 19:39
(L-R): Reported incoming defense minister Gideon Sa'ar, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (photo credit: FLASH90/CANVA)
(L-R): Reported incoming defense minister Gideon Sa'ar, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
(photo credit: FLASH90/CANVA)

Gideon Sa'ar will join the government, Israeli media reported Sunday night.

According to Ma'ariv, he is expected to join as a cabinet member and minister with no portfolio, as is Ze'ev Elkin.

Sa'ar is expected to host a joint announcement with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to announce the news.

According to N12, with Sa'ar's four mandates, the coalition is expected to grow to 68 members, effectively nullifying Itamar Ben-Gvir's veto power.

If Ben-Gvir were to leave the government, the coalition would have 62 members.

Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben Gvir in the Knesset (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben Gvir in the Knesset (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)


