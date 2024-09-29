Jerusalem Post
Hashem Safieddine chosen as new Hezbollah secretary-general, to replace Nasrallah - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hashem Safieddine has been chosen as the new secretary-general of the Hezbollah terror group, replacing Hassan Nasrallah who was killed by an Israeli airstrike on Saturday, according to Al Arabiya and Al Hadath reports on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia says it stands by Lebanese people amid current events
By REUTERS
09/29/2024 11:39 PM
Biden says he will be talking to Israeli PM Netanyahu, doesn't say when
By REUTERS
09/29/2024 09:59 PM
Sirens sound in Haifa, northern Israeli cities and communities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2024 09:20 PM
IDF intercepts drone over Red Sea
By JERUSALEM ROAST STAFF
09/29/2024 08:51 PM
We know how to reach very far, IDF chief of staff Herzi Halevi said
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2024 08:43 PM
Home Front Command announces lifted restrictions in northern Israel
By MAARIV
09/29/2024 08:39 PM
Lebanon will remain the shoulder that supports Palestine - Syria's Assad
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2024 08:37 PM
Iran's President Pezeshkian urges support for Lebanon, Tasnim
By REUTERS
09/29/2024 08:02 PM
Two drones from Lebanon intercepted over Israeli waters - IDF 
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2024 06:48 PM
Twenty four people killed in Israeli attack on Ain Deleb, Lebanon
By REUTERS
09/29/2024 04:39 PM
US says war not the way to return people to homes in northern Israel
By REUTERS
09/29/2024 04:37 PM
Lebanon's Hezbollah confirms Ali Karaki was killed in Israeli strike
By REUTERS
09/29/2024 02:39 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah terror targets across Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2024 02:37 PM
Multiple rocket sirens sound in Afula, Lower Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2024 02:32 PM
IDF strikes Hamas terrorists operating in HQ in Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2024 01:59 PM