Hashem Safieddine has been chosen as the new secretary-general of the Hezbollah terror group, replacing Hassan Nasrallah who was killed by an Israeli airstrike on Saturday, according to Al Arabiya and Al Hadath reports on Sunday.
Hashem Safieddine chosen as new Hezbollah secretary-general, to replace Nasrallah - report
By REUTERS09/29/2024 11:39 PM
By REUTERS09/29/2024 09:59 PM
By JERUSALEM ROAST STAFF09/29/2024 08:51 PM
By MAARIV09/29/2024 08:39 PM
By REUTERS09/29/2024 08:02 PM
By REUTERS09/29/2024 04:39 PM
By REUTERS09/29/2024 04:37 PM
By REUTERS09/29/2024 02:39 PM