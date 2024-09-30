Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UNRWA chief denies knowledge that suspended employee was Hamas leader in Lebanon

By REUTERS

The UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) chief on Monday denied knowing that its employee Fateh Sherif Abu el-Amin was a Hamas commander in Lebanon and called on states to push back against Israeli attacks on the agency.

The head of Hamas' Lebanon branch, Abu el-Amin was killed along with family members in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, the group said on Monday. He was suspended from his job at UNRWA in March following allegations concerning his politics, Philippe Lazzarini told reporters in Geneva.

"I never heard the word commander before," he said. "What's obvious for you today, was not obvious yesterday."

IDF strikes Hezbollah missile launchers placed near Beirut airport
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/30/2024 07:26 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they will escalate military operations
By REUTERS
09/30/2024 07:18 PM
Air France suspends flights to Beirut and Tel Aviv until Oct 8
By REUTERS
09/30/2024 07:01 PM
Israeli defense minister Gallant says next phase of the war will begin s
By REUTERS
09/30/2024 06:43 PM
Hezbollah claims attack using 'Nour Missile' for first time
By REUTERS
09/30/2024 06:41 PM
IDF soldier severely wounded in combat in southern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/30/2024 06:22 PM
India's Modi speaks to Israel's Netanyahu as conflict escalates
By REUTERS
09/30/2024 06:08 PM
French foreign minister again urges Israel not to invade Lebanon
By REUTERS
09/30/2024 05:58 PM
WHO warns of overstretched Lebanese health system after Israeli attacks
By REUTERS
09/30/2024 05:18 PM
Germany announces evacuations from Lebanon
By REUTERS
09/30/2024 05:13 PM
IAF jets eliminate Hezbollah commander in charge of medium-range rockets
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/30/2024 04:17 PM
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits near coast of Russia's Kamchatka, GFZ says
By REUTERS
09/30/2024 03:42 PM
Britain repeats ceasefire call after Israel hits targets in Lebanon
By REUTERS
09/30/2024 02:26 PM
Death toll from Israeli strike on Ain Deleb hits 45
By REUTERS
09/30/2024 02:08 PM
Demolition begins for some 17 buildings in Kissufim
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/30/2024 02:03 PM