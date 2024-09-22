UN seeks immunity for UNRWA employees complicit in Oct. 7 massacre - Channel 12 report

In an official document filed in a US court, the United Nations, with support from the US Department of Justice, has argued that UNRWA employees who were involved in the October 7 massacre are immune from legal action, Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 News reported on Saturday evening.

According to the document, UNRWA employees involved in the massacre are shielded from prosecution due to their immunity.

"Since the UN has not waived immunity in this instance, its subsidiary, UNRWA, continues to enjoy absolute immunity from prosecution, and the lawsuit should be dismissed," the UN's response stated.

The US Department of Justice echoed this position, stating, "The plaintiff's complaint does not present a legal basis for claiming that the United Nations waived its immunity. Therefore, because the UN has not waived immunity in this case, its subsidiary, UNRWA, retains full immunity, and the lawsuit against UNRWA should be dismissed due to lack of subject matter jurisdiction."

Channel 12 noted that this decision creates a significant legal hurdle for the victims of the massacre and their families, who must demonstrate that the immunity protecting UNRWA employees should be revoked.

UNRWA employees have been accused of acts of murder, abduction, and the taking of hostages on October 7.

Ditza Heiman, who was taken hostage on October 7 and held by a UNRWA teacher for 49 days, shared with Channel 12, "The day after October 7, two masked terrorists took me away. As we approached the destination, I noticed several concrete buildings bearing the UNRWA logo, and that’s where I stayed for seven weeks."

Further evidence of UNRWA involvement in Oct. 7 hostage-taking

Heiman also recounted seeing the UNRWA logo on notebooks, snack packages, and other items. He asked the UNRWA employee if he was a teacher, and he confirmed to her that he was.

She also shared that she ate only once a day and was given snacks with packaging marked with the UNRWA logo and labeled "not for sale," as it was given to schoolchildren.

Heiman also told of her several health issues, including diabetes, thyroid issues, and phlebitis, and she was denied medication during captivity.

Attorney Gaby Meron of the law firm MM-LAW filed the lawsuit accusing UNRWA of complicity in genocide and crimes against humanity and is preparing a formal response to the court, Channel 12 noted in their report.

Ayelet Samerano, the mother of Yonatan Samerano, who was taken hostage from the Nova music festival and declared dead after 59 days, traveled to Switzerland and confronted UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini during Switzerland's August 1 celebrations.

"UNRWA kidnapped my son's body. Where is he, Mr Lazzarini?" she shouted, demanding answers and the return of her son's remains. "I want my son back!"

In April, Lazzarini attempted to visit Gaza but was blocked by Israeli authorities due to his denial of UNRWA’s involvement in the events of October 7. At the time, Lazzarini was quoted saying, "I have not been presented with any evidence supporting Israel’s claims, and this is not the first time," Channel 12 stated.