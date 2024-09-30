Yemen's Houthis said on Monday that they will escalate military operations against Israel in response to its attacks on the country, a day after an Israeli attack against Houthi targets which the Yemeni group's spokesperson said left five killed and 57 injured.
Yemen's Houthis say they will escalate military operations in response to Israeli attacks
