EU's Borrell: vital to avoid any more military intervention in Lebanon

By REUTERS

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that it was vital to avoid any further military interventions in Lebanon.

"Any further military intervention would dramatically aggravate the situation and it has to be avoided," Borrell told reporters, speaking from Mexico, after an emergency video conference of EU foreign ministers.

Israel warned Iran on Monday that nowhere in the Middle East was beyond its reach and hinted at a land invasion of Lebanon after assassinating the leader of the Tehran-backed Hezbollah group, one of its biggest adversaries, in a Beirut suburb last week.

Japan's Ishiba confirmed as prime minister, set to unveil cabinet
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 09:36 AM
Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli troops in Metula with artillery fire
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 09:25 AM
IAF strikes Hamas terrorists in Gaza City's Shejaiya UNRWA school
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 09:20 AM
IAF strikes Hezbollah military infrastructure in Beirut's Dahieh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 08:56 AM
UAE reaffirms its position towards Lebanon's territorial integrity
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 08:00 AM
IAF strikes Shejaia in the Gaza Strip, six killed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 07:25 AM
IDF intercepts rockets fired Lebanon toward Upper Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 07:07 AM
UKMTO receives report of incident northwest of Yemen's Hodeidah
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 06:20 AM
Shanghai knife attack kills three on eve of China's National Day
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 06:18 AM
Austin spoke with Israel's Gallant, Pentagon says
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 05:25 AM
Fatah organization member wounded in strike on Palestinian refugee camp
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 04:41 AM
IDF intercepts drone above Mediterranean Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 02:36 AM
Approximately ten projectiles identified targeting Meron area in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 02:26 AM
US to donate over $300 million to Palestinians in Gaza, West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 01:39 AM
Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli troop near Lebanese border towns
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 12:11 AM