Houthis claim to have launched drones at Tel Aviv, Eilat

Yemen's Houthis claimed to have fired drones at Eilat and Tel Aviv in a statement on their Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"The UAV force of Yemeni Armed Forces targeted a military target" in the Tel Aviv and Eilat areas, using "four Samad-4 drones," the statement read, claiming the operations had been successful.

Late Tuesday, the IDF said it had intercepted a drone above the Mediterranean Sea, a few dozen kilometers west of central Israel.

UKMTO reports vessel hit by drone

This comes after Israel struck Yemen's port of Hodeidah earlier this week.

In a separate incident on Tuesday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency reported a naval vessel had been hit by an Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) 64 nautical miles northwest of Yemen's Hodeidah.

The vessel reported seeing four splashes close by, and that all crew were safe and it was proceeding to its next port of call, the agency added.