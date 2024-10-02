Australia police seek to ban pro-Palestine protests on Oct 6-7

Australian police have sought to block a pro-Palestine rally in Sydney on Oct. 6 and 7, one year since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

The decision came after a protest in Melbourne over the weekend was interrupted by Hezbollah supporters waving flags and framed photos of former leader Hassan Nasrallah, prompting a police investigation.

According to Reuters, Hezbollah is a listed terrorist organization in Australia, and therefore, it is an offense for any Australian to provide it with financial support or fight in its ranks.

The Guardian reported that a police spokesperson said that while police recognized the rights of individuals and groups to exercise their free speech, they would be fighting to prevent the protests regardless.

“Officers from Operation Shelter have conducted negotiations with protest organizers, who did submit a form 1 for each proposed public assembly, but are not satisfied that the protest can proceed safely,” the statement said.

Women pray before a pro-Palestinian rally in Hyde Park, Sydney, Australia October 15, 2023. (credit: Reuters/Lewis Jackson)

The group’s response

In a statement on Facebook, the Palestine Action Group of Sydney responded to the police, saying, “We have a right to demonstrate and we refuse to concede to political attacks aimed at detracting attention from the fact that the masses in this country opposes the Australian government's complicity in this genocide.”

