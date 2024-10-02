Danish police investigate two blasts near Israel's embassy in Copenhagen

Danish police said on Wednesday they were investigating two blasts in the immediate vicinity of Israel's embassy in the northern outskirts of Copenhagen.

There were no injuries reported and it was too early to say how big the blasts had been, a police spokesperson told reporters at the scene.

"It is clear that the Israeli embassy is in the immediate vicinity and that is naturally also an angle that we look at," Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jakob Hansen of the Copenhagen police said.

A large area was cordoned off, and pictures published by tabloid Ekstra Bladet showed heavily armed Danish military personnel guarding the embassy. Copenhagen Police and PET hold a press briefing on coordinated police action, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Thursday 14 December 2023 (credit: RITZAU SCANPIX/MARTIN SYLVEST VIA REUTERS)

Situation is under investigation

Investigators were seen wearing coverall suits as they combed the scene for evidence, tabloid B.T. reported.

The Israeli embassy was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

Several other embassies and consulates are also located in the area.