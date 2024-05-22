'You son of a Jewess:' Pro-terrorist writing found outside Danish embassy

Antisemitic and pro-terrorist messages were allegedly left outside Israel's embassy in Denmark after weekend protests by anti-Israel protesters, according to Ambassador David Akov.

The curse "you son of a Jewess" in Arabic was one of many chalk markings photographed by the embassy on the road outside the diplomatic mission in Copenhagen.

Other chalk markings read "al-Qassam" and "Sinwar" in reference to Hamas's Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades and Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar.

A sticker of Hezbollah secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah was placed on a street pole, allegedly left by the protesters.

"One solution, intifada!" read another chalk message. A sticker of Hezbollah secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah was placed on a street pole, allegedly left by the protesters. May 21, 2024. (credit: Israeli embassy in Denmark)

Akov questioned on social media on Tuesday if the messages indicated a "peaceful agenda or support for terrorism and antisemitism?"

European Jewish Congress addresses incident

The European Jewish Congress said that the rhetoric was appalling and promoted hatred and violence against Jews.

"Our societies need to wake up and understand the meaning and intentions behind these messages," said EJC.

Stop Annekteringen organized a march from Poul Henningsens Plads to the embassy on Saturday.

"The struggle for a free Palestine is a fight against all forms of oppression," Stop Annekteringen said on Instagram on Friday. "We condemn and oppose all forms of racism and discrimination, including antisemitism, Islamophobia, Zionism, and homophobia."

The organization set guidelines for participants not to bring flags, banners, symbols, or materials from political parties or religious organizations other than the Palestinian flag. Stop Annekteringen also told activists not to engage in racism, homophobia, or shouting.

Street Action said there had also been a protest on Sunday, warning to its "enemies" on Monday that "Our restraint so far has been our choice, and you should not waste the patience and good faith that we have shown you. In Denmark, thousands upon thousands are eagerly waiting for state, industry, and institutions to take a stand on the right side of history - and if you fail to do so, we are willing and able to walk right up to you and demand it."

Hamas and Hezbollah's military wing are designated as terrorist organizations by the European Union.

Ohad Merlin contributed to this report.