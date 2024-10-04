IDF announces death of two soldiers, who fell in combat in northern Israel

Sergeant Daniel Aviv Haim Sofer,19, and Corporal Tal Dror, 19, fell in combat in northern Israel on Thursday, the IDF announced Friday evening.

Sgt. Haim Sofer, from Ashkelon, was a cadet in a specialized communications officer course in Battalion 13 in the Golani Brigade.

Cpl. Dror, from Jerusalem, was a communications soldier in the 13th Battalion in the Golani Brigade.

In the incident where the two soldiers fell, an additional soldier and a non-commissioned officer from the 13th Battalion were severely wounded and were evacuated to a hospital for treatment.