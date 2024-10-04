IDF announces death of two soldiers, who fell in combat in northern Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 4, 2024 17:13
Sergeant Daniel Aviv Haim Sofer,19, and Corporal Tal Dror, 19, fell in combat in northern Israel on Thursday, the IDF announced Friday evening. 

Sgt. Haim Sofer, from Ashkelon, was a cadet in a specialized communications officer course in Battalion 13 in the Golani Brigade. 

Cpl. Dror, from Jerusalem, was a communications soldier in the 13th Battalion in the Golani Brigade. 

In the incident where the two soldiers fell, an additional soldier and a non-commissioned officer from the 13th Battalion were severely wounded and were evacuated to a hospital for treatment. 



