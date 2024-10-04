Golani Brigade seizes weapons, eliminate Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon ground op.

Combat teams from the Golani Brigade, under the command of Division 36, engaged in the ongoing ground operations in southern Lebanon over the past day, the military said on Thursday.

The IDF stated that these soldiers destroyed weapons and terrorist infrastructure and eliminated terrorists both in combat and with assistance from the Israel Air Force (IAF).

In one such joint operation that involved the Golani Brigade and the IAF, the soldiers targeted a military structure housing Hezbollah commanders, including the local commander, the engineering forces commander, and the commander charged with firing rockets. As a result, the Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated, the IDF said.

Soldiers from the Golani Brigade confiscate weapons belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, October 3, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Additionally, in another strike, the soldiers detected suspicious movements within a military structure. As such, they detected aircraft, and not long after, the structure was attacked, and the terrorists within were neutralized.

In another raid, IDF soldiers located and seized weapons and other terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon, including firearms and surveillance equipment, the military noted in their report.