Iran's oil minister 'not worried about crisis' amid Israeli threats

By REUTERS
Updated: OCTOBER 5, 2024 15:22

Iran's oil minister Mohsen Paknejad said on Saturday that he was "not worried" amid the escalating conflict in the region, the ministry's Shana news site said, after reports that Israel may strike Iran.

"I am not worried about the crises that the enemies of the revolution are creating, and this trip is considered a normal work trip," Paknejad was quoted by Shana as saying.

Paknejad's comments were made during a visit to Assaluyeh, a centre for Iranian installations exploiting the world's largest offshore gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar across the Gulf.

