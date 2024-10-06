IDF intercepts two surface-to-surface missiles fired from Lebanon

The IDF intercepted two surface-to-surface missiles fired from Lebanon at northern Israel on Sunday, the military said.

Earlier on Sunday, starting at 8:27 a.m. local time, multiple rocket sirens sounded in the Carmel and northern Sharon areas.

Alerts blared in Haifa, Zichron Ya'acov, Binyamina and as far South as Hadera, among other localities.

IDF intercepts aerial targets

Separately on Sunday, the military reported that it had intercepted several aerial targets that had been launched from Lebanon following the alerts that sounded in Western Galilee at 7:34 a.m.

The Arrow 3 air defense system, used for the first time on November 9, 2023, to intercept a missile fired at Eilat by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen. (credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE)

None of the targets crossed into Israeli territory, and the alerts sounded for fear of shrapnel falling, the IDF noted, adding that no injuries were reported.