IDF announces fallen soldier Etay Azulay, killed in southern Lebanon

IDF Staff-Sergeant-Major Etay Azulay was killed in battle while fighting in southern Lebanon, the IDF announced on Monday morning.

St.-Sgt.-Maj. Azulay, 25, from Oranit, served in the 5515 Unit. Azulay fell in southern Lebanon.

In the same incident, two other soldiers from Unit 5515 were seriously wounded.

IDF soldiers operate in southern Lebanon. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at the hospital, and their families have been updated.

IDF tally

According to the IDF's tally, the death of St.-Sgt.-Maj. Etay Azulay raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 727.

Some 347 of this number were killed since the start of the military's ground operations in the Gaza Strip on October 27.