Hostage Idan Shtivi killed, body detained by Hamas, forum announces

Hostage Idan Shtivi, 29, who was kidnapped from the site of the Nova music festival to the Gaza Strip on October 7 of last year, was killed, and his body is being held by Hamas, The Hostages and Missing Families Forum announced on Monday.

The Petah Tikva municipality announced that Shtivi had been killed on October 7.

"With great sorrow and immense pain, we were informed of the murder of a resident of Petah Tikva, Idan Shatvi, by Hamas on the morning of Simchat Torah, 10/7/2023. His body was kidnapped and is being held in Gaza," the municipality said in a statement.

Kidnapped from the site of the Nova festival

On October 7, Shtivi arrived at the site of the Nova festival but did not have time to enter. He helped two people escape when the attacks began, which ultimately led to his kidnapping, the forum said. The Nova Massacre Scene (credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

Shtivi left behind his parents, Eli and Dalit, three siblings, and his partner, Stav.