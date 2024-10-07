Jerusalem Post
Israel's security requires diplomatic solution, not force alone, French foreign minister says

By REUTERS
Updated: OCTOBER 7, 2024 16:25

Israel's security cannot be guaranteed with military force alone and will require a diplomatic solution, French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Monday, at the first anniversary of the October 7 massacre.

"Force alone cannot guarantee the security of Israel, your security. Military success cannot be a substitute for a political perspective," Barrot told reporters during a visit to Israel.

"To bring the hostages home to their loved ones, to allow the displaced to return home in the North, after a year of war, the time for diplomacy has come."

