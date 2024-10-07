IAF intercepts surface-to-surface missile from Yemen, sirens activate across Israel

The IAF intercepted a surface-surface missile from Yemen, which activated 193 rocket sirens across the country, including the areas of Tel Aviv and Ben-Gurion Airport, on Monday afternoon.

Afterward, the IDF made the following statement: "Following the sirens that sounded in a number of areas in central Israel, the surface-to-surface missile fired from Yemen was successfully intercepted by the IAF.

"שימו ידיים על הראש": האזעקה בתל אביב בזמן ההכנות לטקס המשפחות לציון 7 באוקטובר | תיעוד@michalpeylan pic.twitter.com/wHQzxVZmMy — החדשות - N12 (@N12News) October 7, 2024

Video footage from N12 depicts Israelis in Tel Aviv taking cover with their hands over their head as the sirens go off. The sirens activated during preparations for the national ceremony for October 7.

"Lie on the ground, put your hands on your head," a man can be heard yelling in the video as they lay on the exposed ground. People take cover as siren warns of incoming missile fired from Yemen, at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv, October 7, 2024. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

As a result of the sirens, departures and arrivals at Ben-Gurion Airport have been temporarily suspended.

This is a developing story.