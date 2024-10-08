IDF announces fallen soldier Noam Israel Abdu, killed in northern Gaza Strip

Staff-Sergeant Noam Israel Abdu was killed in battle while fighting in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Tuesday.

St.-Sgt. Abdu, 20, from Kadima Tzoran, served in the 17 Division (NCO training) in the Bislach Brigade, which is part of the Golani Brigade.

Abdu fell in northern Gaza Strip. In the same incident, a combat soldier from the 17 Division (NCO training) was severely wounded.

IDF soldiers operate in southern Lebanon. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In a seperate incident, during combat in southern Lebanon, a soldier from the 7012 Battalion of the Alexandroni Brigade was severly wounded.

IDF death tally

According to the IDF's tally, the death of St.-Sgt. Noam Israel Abdu raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 730.

Some 347 of this number were killed since the start of the military's ground operations in the Strip on October 27.