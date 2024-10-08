Any attack on Iran's infrastructure will be faced with retaliation, foreign minister says

Iran's foreign minister warned Israel against launching an attack, saying on Tuesday any strike on Iranian infrastructure would be met with a stronger retaliation.

Iran attacked Israel last week with a salvo of missiles across the nation. Israel has vowed to retaliate.

Iran sends warning

"We recommend the Zionist regime (Israel) not to test the resolution of the Islamic Republic. If any attack against our country takes place, our response will be more powerful," Iran's foreign minister, Araqchi, claimed in a televised speech.

A missile is launched during an annual drill in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman and near the Strait of Hormuz, Iran (credit: REUTERS)

"Any attack on Iran's infrastructure will be met with a stronger retaliation, and "our enemies know what kind of targets inside the Zionist Regime (Israel) are in our reach," Araqchi added.

Iran's Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad landed on Kharg Island, home to the country's main export terminal, and held talks with a naval commander on Sunday, the oil ministry's news website Shana reported, amid concern Israel could attack energy facilities.

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he did not think Israel had yet decided how to respond.