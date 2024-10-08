Jerusalem Post
First IDF reserves division begins ground operations in southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 8, 2024 09:46

The 146th Division began conducting limited, localized, and targeted operations against Hezbollah targets and infrastructure in southwestern Lebanon, the IDF announced on Monday. This marks a shift in their activities following a year of defensive operations along Israel's northwestern border with Lebanon.

The 146th Division is the first reserve division to engage in southern Lebanon as part of the ongoing military operations against Hezbollah in the northern region. Since the war began, the division's headquarters has functioned as a defensive regional brigade, with its forces deployed across northern Israel, the Gaza Strip, and in Judea and Samaria.

The division's forces are working alongside the 213th Artillery Brigade and other military units to identify and dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the region.

