Thousands of Israelis unable to return home from Uman

By YAKI ADAMKER
Updated: OCTOBER 8, 2024 09:54

Health Minister Uriel Busso held talks with Foreign Minister Israel Katz and Transportation Minister Miri Regev on Monday, calling for their urgent intervention in the crisis involving passengers returning from Uman.

Busso expressed grave concerns over the well-being of thousands of Israelis, including elderly individuals and children, stranded in places such as Romania’s airport without basic necessities such as food, water, and medicine.

He also called for a ministry delegation to be dispatched to assist in facilitating their safe return to Israel.

