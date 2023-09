A 55-year-old Israeli citizen has died during Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Uman, according to Walla.

The case is already being handled by Foreign Ministry representatives and the local authorities with the aim of bringing his coffin back to Israel for burial.

The man is reported to have collapsed at the entrance to Rabbi Nachman's burial site in front of his children. Paramedics performed CPR at the scene but he was declared dead soon after.