IDF 'neuralizes' Hezbollah tunnel crossing into Israel from Lebanon

The IDF uncovered on Tuesday a Hezbollah tunnel crossing into Israel from Lebanon, the military said, adding it had been "neutralized" by troops.

The tunnel, discovered a few months ago, with no aperture at its end, crossed ten meters into Israeli territory from Marwahin in southern Lebanon, the military noted.

The military added the tunnel had been unearthed during an IDF operation to destroy terror infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

Weapons found in tunnel

Elite IDF troops searched the infrastructure, finding within it weapons and anti-tank missiles, among other items. IDF soldiers from the Golani Brigade operate in southern Lebanon, October 8, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The military also noted this was the only known tunnel to date that crosses into Israeli territory from Lebanon.