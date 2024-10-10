Sweden's police investigate shooting near Israeli target in Gothenburg, no injuries reported

By REUTERS
Updated: OCTOBER 10, 2024 12:30
People demonstrate outside the Stockholm District Court as they wait for the verdict in the case of Hamid Noury, a former Iranian prosecution official accused of crimes against international law and murder in Iran in 1988, in Stockholm, Sweden (photo credit: REUTERS)
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Swedish police said on Thursday they were investigating a shooting near an Israeli target in the city of Gothenburg, which the national broadcaster said was a unit of Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems.

There were no reports of injuries, police said in a statement.

A young suspect was apprehended at the scene and a preliminary investigation into suspected attempted murder and serious weapons crime has been initiated, police added.

Police officers stand outside the Israeli embassy after a suspected shooting near the embassy, in Stockholm, Sweden October 1, 2024. (credit: TT News Agency/Anders Wiklund/via REUTERS)
Police officers stand outside the Israeli embassy after a suspected shooting near the embassy, in Stockholm, Sweden October 1, 2024. (credit: TT News Agency/Anders Wiklund/via REUTERS)

The shooting took place near a Swedish unit of Elbit Systems, Swedish public broadcaster SVT reported, citing police.

A police spokesperson declined to comment on the suspected target. Elbit Systems in Sweden did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



