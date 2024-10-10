IDF, Shin Bet eliminates head of PIJ network in Nur Shams, responsible for terror attacks

The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) eliminated the head of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's (PIJ) network in Nur Shams in the West Bank, along with an additional terrorist, the military announced early on Friday.

During a joint operation between the IDF and Shin Bet on Thursday, an Israel Air Force (IAF) aircraft struck and eliminated Muhammad Abdullah, head of the PIJ's terror network in Nur Shams.

An additional terrorist was eliminated alongside Abdullah.

Abdullah responsible for terrorist acts

In recent months, Abdullah was responsible for organizing terrorist activities in the area and was involved in numerous terror attacks, the IDF stated. He was also active in deploying explosives against IDF soldiers operating in the area of Tulkarm. Weapons and rifles used by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Nur Shams, the West Bank, confiscated by the IDF, October 11, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The terrorists were found with M-16 rifles, vests, and vehicles, all of which were confiscated by the IDF soldiers operating in the area.