Netanyahu: ‘We’ll strike Hezbollah in Beirut and everywhere in Lebanon’

By TOVAH LAZAROFF

The IDF will continue to strike Hezbollah in Beirut and anywhere in Lebanon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said amid reports that Israel had ceded to a US request to refrain from aerial attacks in Lebanon’s capital.

“I want to make it clear: we will continue to hit Hezbollah mercilessly in all parts of Lebanon - also in Beirut,” Netanyahu stated.

Such strikes will take place “according to operational considerations. We have proven this in the past, and we will continue to prove it in the coming days as well,” Netanyahu stated.

His words followed two briefings from a senior Israeli diplomatic source that dismissed multiple media reports about a US request that Israel stop attacking Hezbollah targets in Beirut.



