Qatar Emir claims Israel chose to expand 'aggression' to West Bank, Lebanon

Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, said on Tuesday Israel deliberately chose to expand what he called its "aggression" to implement pre-planned schemes in the West Bank and Lebanon.

Israel had done so "because it sees that the scope for that is available," he claimed in his annual speech to open the Shura Council.

The Council has legislative authority and approves general state policies and the budget but has no say in setting defense, security, economic, and investment policy for the small but wealthy gas producer, which bans political parties.

Qatar's Emir added that the Shura Council will propose amendments to Qatar's constitution and put them to a popular referendum vote.