One person dies, another doctor wounded in terror shooting attack near Ashdod, attacker killed

One person died from his wound while being evacuated to Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital following a suspected shooting terror attack on Road 4 near Ashdod, the hospital reported on Tuesday.

One of the wounded died en route. The second wounded arrived at the hospital and was being treated on the hospital's trauma room, and is in moderate condition. The hospital further noted that two more wounded were en route to the hospital, one of which is a doctor who was at the scene assisting the wounded.

The report follows a police announcement concerning a suspected shooting terror attack on Road 4 near Ashdod where one person was fatally wounded and several others were wounded to varying degrees.

Shortly after Magen David Adom (MDA) stated that one of the victims was wounded from glass shrapnel after a bullet hit a car.

Police at the scene where three Israelis were killed in a terror shooting attack at Allenby bridge, a crossing between West Bank and Jordan, September 8, 2024 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The police further noted that officers from the Yavne station are currently on the scene and isolating the area.

Attacker eliminated

The attacker was eliminated, Israeli media reported, noting that security forces were scanning the area for additional attacks and wounded.

This is a developing story.