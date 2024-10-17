IDF announces five killed, nine wounded in combat in southern Lebanon

The IDF announced on Thursday evening that five soldiers fell during combat in southern Lebanon.

Major Ofek Bachar, aged 24, from Ness Ziona, a Company Commander from the Golani Reconnaissance Unit; Captain Elad Siman Tov, aged 23, from Tzofim, a Platoon Commander from the Golani Reconnaissance Unit; Staff Sergeant Elyashiv Eitan Wieder, aged 22, from Jerusalem, a Squad Commander from the Golani Reconnaissance Unit; Staff Sergeant Yakov Hillel, aged 21, from Jerusalem, a soldier from the Golani Reconnaissance Unit; and Staff Sergeant Yehudah Dror Yahalom, aged 21, from Hebron, a soldier from the Golani Reconnaissance Unit, fell during combat in southern Lebanon, the IDF announced on Thursday.

In the incident where Major Ofek Bachar, Captain Elad Siman Tov, Staff Sergeant Elyashiv Eitan Wieder, Staff Sergeant Yakov Hillel, and Staff Sergeant Yehudah Dror Yahalom fell, an officer and two additional soldiers from the Golani Reconnaissance Unit were severely injured.

The IDF began limited ground operations in Lebanon earlier this month to combat the Hezbollah terror group, which has continually attacked northern Israel since October 8 - a day after Hamas's massacre on southern Israel.

Soldiers wounded in Lebanon

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital and their families have been notified.

In the Gaza Strip, a soldier from the 450th (Squad-Commander Training) Battalion, Bislach Brigade, was severely injured yesterday (Wednesday) during combat in southern Gaza. IDF soldiers operating in the area of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon, October 17, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In southern Lebanon, a soldier from the 12th Battalion, Golani Brigade, was severely injured yesterday (Wednesday) during combat in southern Lebanon.

Additionally, an reservist officer and two reservist soldiers from the 8173rd Battalion, 6th Brigade, Combat Engineering Corps, and a reservist soldier from the 8173rd Battalion, 6th Brigade, Logistics Corps, were severely injured today (Thursday) during combat in southern Lebanon.

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for further treatment, their families have been notified.