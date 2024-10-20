Defense Minister Gallant: Israel set to move into next stage of war

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called to enter into the next stage of the war during a Sunday situational assessment with the 98th Divison at the northern border, the Defense Ministry reported.

During the assessment, Gallant and the 98th Division reviewed the progress of the IDF up until now.

"We are essentially moving from a situation of defeating the enemy in all the contact villages to a state of destruction – blowing up tunnels, blowing up ammunition depots, dismantling Hezbollah," Gallant said.

"We are getting closer to completing the mission, although there is still more to do. The IDF is preparing for further tasks, but first and foremost, it is carrying out this operation properly," the defense minister added.