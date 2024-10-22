Hezbollah's media chief: 'It will not be long before we have Israeli captives'

The head of Hezbollah's media office, Mohammad Afif, said on Tuesday in a threatening message that "It will not be long before we have Israeli captives."

He also said that, at the moment, "we don't have captives from Israel, but we came close."

Afif also said that Hezbollah will hold Israel responsible for the well-being of its captured terrorists.

He also stated that the group does not finance its salaries of weapons from Al-Qard Al-Hassan. Ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces (credit: REUTERS)

Hezbollah takes full responsibility for targeting Netanyahu's home

Afif also said that Hezbollah takes the full and sole responsibility for targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's house.

He also said that there would be no negotiations while fighting continued and that it held Israel responsible for the wellbeing of the group's fighters who had been captured.

This is a developing story.