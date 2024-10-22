Shin Bet confirms: Hezbollah drone succeeded in hitting Netanyahu's Caesarea residence

A drone that infiltrated from Lebanon struck a building in Caesarea on Saturday, was revealed on Tuesday to be the residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Only hours earlier, A senior Hezbollah official had claimed responsibility for the drone strike.

Until now, it had only been reported that the drone was launched toward his home, but it was not disclosed that it hit the structure. The Prime Minister and his wife were not present during the incident.

Yossi Shelly, Director General of the Prime Minister's Office, visited Netanyahu's Caesarea residence on Sunday. He was joined by Tax Authority Director Shai Aharonovitch and Property Tax officials to assess the damage caused by the strike.

The drone was tracked by a combat helicopter, which identified its infiltration from Lebanon until the moment of impact. As a result, alarms were triggered in Glilot and northern Tel Aviv, though the Home Front Command app did not issue any warnings.

Two additional aircraft also breached Israeli airspace from Lebanon but were intercepted in open areas. The IDF spokesperson stated that an investigation is underway regarding the strike on the building.

Netanyahu's response

In response to Hezbollah's drone attack, Netanyahu said on Saturday: "Iran's proxies, who today attempted to assassinate me and my wife, made a grave mistake. This will not deter me or the State of Israel from continuing the war of resurgence against our enemies to secure our safety for generations to come."

He added: "I say to the Iranians and their partners in the axis of evil—anyone who harms Israeli citizens will pay a heavy price. We will continue to eliminate your terrorists, retrieve our hostages from Gaza, and restore security to our northern residents."