IDF announces fallen soldier Aviram Hariv, killed in southern Lebanon

Maj. (Res.) Aviram Hariv was killed in battle while fighting in southern Lebanon, the IDF announced on Tuesday.

Maj. (res.) Hariv, 42, from Dolev, was a deputy battalion commander for the 9308th Battalion in the 228th Brigade.

Maj. (res.) Hariv was the third IDF soldier killed in combat on Tuesday.

Previously, on Tuesday, the IDF announced the deaths of St.-Sgt. Yishai Mann, who was killed in a traffic accident during operational activity near the Gaza Strip, and St.-Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Saar Eliad Navarksy, who was killed in combat in the North.

According to the IDF's tally, the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year is 752

Some 356 of this number were killed since the start of the military's ground operations in the Strip on October 27..