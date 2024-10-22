IDF confirms potential Hezbollah successor Hashem Safieddine killed in Beirut strike

The IDF eliminated Hashem Safieddine, who was set to become the head of Hezbollah, in a strike in Beirut three weeks ago, the IDF confirmed on Tuesday.

Safieddine was Hassan Nasrallah's cousin, the former head of Hezbollah, who was killed in an Israeli strike.

According to the IDF, Safieddine had a significant influence on decision-making within the Hezbollah terror group.

Furthermore, during times when Nasrallah was absent from Lebanon, Safieddine filled in for him and served as Hezbollah's Secretary-General. Over the years, Safi Al-Din directed terrorist activities against Israel and was involved in Hezbollah's core decision-making, the IDF added. Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine, during June 2024 (credit: REUTERS)

IDF chief of staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi made a statement saying, "We have reached Nasrallah, his successor and most of Hezbollah's top brass. We will know how to reach anyone who threatens the security of the citizens of the State of Israel."