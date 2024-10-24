IDF Arabic spox. issues evacuation warnings for Beirut areas, strikes reported in Dahiyeh - report

IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued warnings to residents and buildings in the areas of Chouaifet El Aamroussieh as well as Hart Hreik in Beirut in a post to X/Twitter on Thursday evening.

Adraee wrote, "You are located near Hezbollah facilities and interests, against which the IDF will operate in the near future."

#عاجل إلى جميع السكان المتواجدين في منطقة الضاحية الجنوبية وتحديدًا في المباني المحددة في الخرائط المرفقة والمباني المجاورة لها في المناطق التالية: شويفات العمروسية حارة حريك⭕️تتواجدون بالقرب من منشآت ومصالح تابعة لحزب الله حيث سيعمل ضدها جيش الدفاع على المدى الزمني… pic.twitter.com/zHKH6eAznP — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 24, 2024

The spokesperson advised to remain at a distance of no less than 500 meters.

The Israel Air Force (IAF) reportedly conducted strikes in the Hezbollah stronghold of Dahiyeh in Beirut, Israeli media reported, citing Lebanese reports.