IDF Arabic spox. issues evacuation warnings for Beirut areas, strikes reported in Dahiyeh - report

JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued warnings to residents and buildings in the areas of Chouaifet El Aamroussieh as well as Hart Hreik in Beirut in a post to X/Twitter on Thursday evening. 

Adraee wrote, "You are located near Hezbollah facilities and interests, against which the IDF will operate in the near future."

The spokesperson advised to remain at a distance of no less than 500 meters. 

The Israel Air Force (IAF) reportedly conducted strikes in the Hezbollah stronghold of Dahiyeh in Beirut, Israeli media reported, citing Lebanese reports. 

