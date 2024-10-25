IDF eliminates Abbas Adnan Moslem, Radwan Force Aitaroun commander

An IDF aircraft eliminated Abbas Adnan Moslem, Hezbollah's Radwan force commander of the Aitaroun area in southern Lebanon, the military said on Friday.

Moslem was responsible for conducting terror activities against Israel's North and IDF troops, the military added.

Throughout the past day, IDF troops killed dozens of Hezbollah terrorists and destroyed terror infrastructure and military structures belonging to the terrorist group.

Troops of the 146th Division struck some 50 terror infrastructure while soldiers of the 98th Division eliminated terrorists who were preparing to ambush them. The troops also located and destroyed a Kornet missile launcher ready for use.

In addition, the military noted that in the past day, Israel Air Force jets struck some 200 terror targets throughout Lebanon.

IDF troops operate in southern Lebanon. October 25, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Troops operate in the Gaza Strip

In Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip, troops eliminated terrorists, who they identified were near a car bomb.

In central Gaza, soldiers of the 252 Division conducted targeted raids, killing terrorists and demolishing Hamas terror infrastructure.

Troops also operated in southern Gaza, destroying infrastructure and eliminating terrorists with the aid of the IAF.